Here’s how to Give at Your Grocer

Amanda Morgan talks with Second Harvest Foodbank about Giving at your Grocer.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign is well underway, and now you have a chance to help in the fight against hunger while getting ready for Thanksgiving.

The Give Back Through Your Grocer drive is on and will be running through the end of the year!

Hy-Vee, Metcalfe’s Markets, Metro Market/Pick n’ Save, Woodman’s Food Markets are all participating in the effort. They are all doing it slightly differently; but the goal is the same – to support the Share Your Holidays campaign.

Check the list below to see how you can give back the next time you go to your favorite grocer:

  • Metcalfe’s Markets - Feed the Need
    • November 2-November 30
      • 5% | 5% Promotion: show this coupon, receive 5% off your entire purchase, that 5% is donated to Second Harvest Foodbank! November 2-December 31 Donate funds at the register, donate food in collection barrels at all locations
  • Woodman’s Food Markets - Check Out Hunger
    • November 2nd-December 31
      • Donate funds at the register
  • Metro Market & Pick ‘n Save – Zero Hunger | Zero Waste
    • November 5-December 31
      • Donate funds at the register, donate food in collection barrels at all locations
  • Hy-Vee – 100 Million Meals
    • November 16-December 31
      • Donate funds at the register, donate food in collection barrels at all locations

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday

Latest News

NBC15 Share Your Holiday drives aims to raise $75,000 on Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday provides opportunity to fight hunger during Share Your Holidays
Giving Tuesday is upon us and donors to NBC15 Share Your Holidays will get the chance to make...
Giving Tuesday provides opportunity to fight hunger during Share Your Holidays
This year’s corporate “Be Like Mike” award goes to a local company that has been working to...
Epic Systems earns corporate ‘Be Like Mike’ Award
Open Seat Share Your Holidays
Open Seat Share Your Holidays