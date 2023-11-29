Janesville police chief search comes down to one man

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – Only one person reached the final round of Janesville’s search to find its next top cop – and city leaders did not have to look too far to find him.

On Wednesday, the city revealed Acting Chief Chad Pearson was the lone finalist to serve as the next chief of the Janesville Police Department. After earning the unanimous support of the Police and Fire Commission, the last step will be for the city’s offer letter to be accepted.

“The opportunity to serve Janesville in this role is an incredible honor. Janesville is a great place because we have remarkable staff and officers working for and patrolling the community every day,” Pearson said in the city’s statement.

Janesville Police Dept. Acting Chief Chad Pearson was named the lone finalist to be the city's next chief. (City of Janesville)

According to the statement, Pearson has spent more than a quarter-century with the Janesville Police Dept., having joined in 1997, and in that time, he has risen to become its Deputy Chief of Operations. In Sept. 2023, he was named acting chief, following outgoing chief David Moore’s retirement.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Pearson named as the next Police Chief for the City of Janesville,” City Manager Kevin Lahner said. “Mr. Pearson has proven himself as a dedicated public servant and is poised and ready to lead a group of talented professionals.”

The city also noted Pearson has a sociology degree from UW-Whitewater and has graduated from both the FBI National Law Enforcement Academy and Madison Command College.

