LaFleur reflects on Love’s first-ever start vs. KC

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Kansas City in Green Bay for Sunday Night Football on NBC15, there is a chance for a full circle moment for Packers quarterback Jordan Love. His first-ever start came two years ago at Kansas City when he filled in for Aaron Rodgers, who was out with Covid-19.

Love and the Packers lost 13-7 that day, with Kansas City throwing every blitz in the book at the young quarterback. But, Love has come a long way since then.

“I was more disappointed with myself and our staff than with any of our players in that game,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “Just that we knew that it was one of those deals where we came in on Wednesday morning, I think, we found out that Aaron was going to be out and Jordan was going to be in. Instead of just riding with what we game planned we should have, I don’t want to say started over, but we should have had a better plan in place for some of the potential issues that were going to come up, that absolutely came up in that game. I didn’t like the answers that we had for them.”

The Packers will host Kansas City on Sunday at 7:20 on NBC15.

