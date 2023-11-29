‘Letters of Love’ lead Badger Charity Challenge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – There’s a new winner of the Badger Charity Challenge.

The Varsity Collective, a non-profit organization supporting student-athletes at the University of Wisconsin, made the announcement Tuesday.

UW student-athletes were asked to compete for a charity of their choosing. Victoria Moda, a senior at UW-Madison and member of the women’s lightweight rowing team, dominated the competition during the eleven-week challenge.

Her charity of choice was ‘Letters of Love,’ a non-profit that sends cards to children in extended stay hospitals.

Victoria Moda, a senior at UW-Madison and member of the women’s lightweight rowing team, won the Badger Charity Challenge.

“I know it will be a big help but I’m not sure exactly what areas they are going to use it in,” Moda said, adding that her friend Grace started the charity in honor of her mother who passed away from leukemia.

Moda will receive a one-thousand dollar check donated by the university bookstore in her name to Letters of Love.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.