Lincoln-Tallman Museum Holiday Tree Show lights up the season

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 100 creatively decorated trees will fill the Lincoln-Tallman Museum at the Rock County Historical Society’s (RCHS) annual Holiday Tree Show. Each tree is sponsored and decorated by local businesses, nonprofits, and individuals.

Open-house tours of the festively adorned historic home in Janesville will run from November 24 until December 30.

Presented by Blackhawk Community Credit Union (BHCCU), the Holiday Tree Show features trees and trimmings of all types and sizes, in both the main and upstairs levels of the Lincoln-Tallman Museum. This year’s tours include several new highlights, including historic Lionel trains, and a bedroom filled with pink trees, many sponsored and decorated by women-owned businesses.

As visitors step into the mansion, one evergreen that will be hard to miss is a 20-foot “Memory Tree,” filled with photographs of loved ones no longer with us. The photos were submitted by their families to McCann Floors, which is sponsoring the memory tree for the second year. The tree spans two levels of the museum, from the first floor through the historic home’s ellipses.

This year, Father Christmas will be at the tree show and available for photos during all tours, through December 23. Families, individuals – and even pets – are welcome to enter the mansion at no cost and take a photo with Father Christmas. Donations are welcome.

New this season, all are invited to stop in the Lincoln-Tallman Museum “speakeasy” in the lower level for a cup of cheer and camaraderie. Visitors are welcome to sip their beverages as they stroll through the entire mansion. The speakeasy is a cash bar and open during all tour hours.

RCHS’ Holiday Tree Show dates will again correspond closely with the Rotary Botanical Garden’s Holiday Light Show, offering people several festive events to enjoy in one day.

Hours are Thursdays and Fridays 3 – 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 12 – 4 p.m. Also open daily between Christmas and New Year’s eve. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Tickets are available online at www.rchs.us/christmas and may be used on any tour day. Tickets will also be sold at the door during tour hours. Price is $15; free for anyone age 15 and under. School District of Janesville employees receive a $5 discount by showing their SDJ badge.

