Milder Temperatures Return

By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Lots of sun today
  • More Sun Tomorrow
  • Rain Chances Sunday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milder air is making its way back into the state of Wisconsin. We had a warm front move through early this morning. That front will continue progress off to the east and northeast of here today. Behind the front southwesterly winds are already beginning to bring in milder air. Temperatures have been rising slowly through the night and early morning hours. We will see the temperatures continue to rise to near 40° for the highs this afternoon.

What’s Coming Up...

HMild air will remain in place overnight and into tomorrow as well. High temperatures are once again expected to top off near 40°. Will probably see at least a few scattered clouds around tomorrow though. There will be a weak cold front making its way toward us from the northwest. That front will shift the wind back to west to northwesterly, but temperatures aren’t expected to fall off much through the end of the week. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 30s. The highs will reach low 40s for Saturday and Sunday.

Looking Ahead...

Very little precipitation is in the forecast over the next week with our best chances coming on Sunday. We do have a pretty good chance seeing some showers during the daytime hours.

