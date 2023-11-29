Miller Lite debuts ‘Beercracker’ nutcracker

Miller Lite is selling "Beercrackers" this holiday season.
Miller Lite is selling "Beercrackers" this holiday season.(Miller Lite via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here is a great gift for the beer lover in your family.

Miller Lite is selling a “Beercracker” this holiday season.

It looks like the classic nutcracker we all know and love, but instead of cracking nuts, it is cracking open beers.

It has two beer openers, one in the mouth and another in his removable hat.

The “Beercrackers” are on sale through Dec. 1 on the Miller Lite website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday

Latest News

FILE - Evan Ellingson attends the world premiere of "My Sister's Keeper" on June 24, 2009 in...
‘My Sister’s Keeper’ actor Evan Ellingson dead at 35 from fentanyl overdose
Andy Larsen discusses holiday events at Wisconsin Dells, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.
Getting into the holiday spirit at Wisconsin Dells
Andy Larsen discusses holiday events at Wisconsin Dells, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.
Getting into the holiday spirit at Wisconsin Dells
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Mediators aim to extend Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza ahead of last planned hostage swap
CEO Brandi Grayson and Development Manager Shameka Harper
Urban Triage on the organization’s impact