Minnesota firefighters slide deer off frozen lake

Minnesota firefighters saved a deer stuck on Pike Lake by sliding it back to shore like a curling stone. Credit: (Jay Vaughan/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PIKE LAKE, Minn. (WMTV) - A Minnesota Fire Department put their curling skills to the test helping a deer off some thin ice.

Video from Jay Vaughan shows firefighters sliding a buck across the ice of Pike Lake by pushing it along, much like a curling stone.

The fire team wore protective gear and crawled across the ice to reach the deer after neighbors reported it was stuck.

After a very careful operation pushing the buck all the way to shore, he was on his way unhurt.

While it’s unclear how the deer got out on the ice, he has hopefully learned not to make the same mistake twice.

