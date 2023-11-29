One displaced after Madison east side house fire

The Madison Fire Department put out a fire on Vondron Rd. Wednesday morning.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person and their pet had to find somewhere new to live after their house on Madison’s east side caught fire.

The fire, on the 1600 block of Vondron Rd., started shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Madison Fire Department explained.

Neighbors had called the fire department reporting smoke in a local house. When they got there, fire crews saw smoke and flames in the back of the house.

Fire had also spread to the attic, MFD noted.

No one was home at the time, and no one was hurt in the fire, officials said.

MFD had the fire controlled in five minutes, but the residents were displaced, the department explained. The fire is still being investigated.

