Quiet end to the workweek

Temps stay seasonable

Periods of rain & snow this weekend

Best chance: Sunday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a cold start to this week, temperatures are taking a turn for the better through the rest of the workweek. A warm front moved through early this morning, pushing out that Canadian air that was over the region on Monday and Tuesday.

While the next few days are looking quiet, we’ll be watching a couple of weather systems for the weekend. The entire weekend doesn’t look like a washout by any means, but it’s something you’ll want to pay attention to as we learn more about the timing and type of precip that we can expect the most of.

What’s Coming Up...

Skies will become partly cloudy through the late evening and overnight, helping to keep temperatures a lot more mild. Lows will stay in the mid and upper 20s through the overnight hours. That means kids won’t have to bundle up quite as much at the bus stop on Thursday morning!

Some of the clouds will stick with us on Thursday, especially during the morning. We’ll see the sun breaking through more often later in the day, but we’ll generally say a mix of clouds and sun for tomorrow. High temperatures will be similar to today, with most locations reaching the lower 40s.

Looking Ahead...

A weak cold front will shift through Thursday night, which will keep temperatures just a few degrees cooler on Friday. We’ll be keeping an eye on a system to our south, that will stay mainly in central and southern Illinois. However, as it moves northeast overnight Friday, a bit of extra energy could reach southern Wisconsin.

A few light snow showers can’t be ruled out late Friday night into early Saturday morning. This won’t have much of an impact on your Saturday, the rest of the day should be overcast but dry. We’ll watch for a second small system on Sunday that could bring in a mix of rain and snow, depending on the timing and where temperatures are sitting.

Small rain/snow shower chances continue into Monday with temperatures staying seasonable to start the new workweek.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.