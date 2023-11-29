School meals roundtable at La Follette High School talks health, taste

Wisconsin and U.S. officials talked school lunches at La Follette High School Wednesday.
Wisconsin and U.S. officials talked school lunches at La Follette High School Wednesday.(WMTV-TV)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Leaders from around Wisconsin and the U.S. Department of Agriculture joined local farmers, school staff, and students Wednesday to highlight the importance of school meals.

The group held a first-ever roundtable discussion on school meals at La Follette High School.

Discussions focused on school meal programs and initiatives, including healthy meal incentives, farm-to-school, and school meal equipment grants.

USDA Administrator of Food Nutrition Service Cindy Long says school meals take a lot of work to keep bringing kids fresh, tasty, healthy food.

“It’s about fantastic school nutrition [and] professionals serving great appealing meals,” Long said. “It’s about the local producers who provide the food that schools need to serve those healthy and appealing meals. It’s about having the community support these programs with resources and public policy that supports school nutrition programs. So it really is more than just a few folks in schools making sandwiches.”

The second visit of the day took the group to Granite Ridge School in Cottage Grove, where they toured the school and had lunch with students.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday

Latest News

The Madison Fire Department put out a fire on Vondron Rd. Wednesday morning.
One displaced after Madison east side house fire
Generic graphic
Wisconsin ranks third for working least hours
Kraft revealed Wednesday its popular brand will switch out the normal powdered dairy cheese,...
Kraft reveals mac & cheese without the cheese, at least the dairy kind
Fleeing person tries getting medical van driver to help escape, Madison police allege