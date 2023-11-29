School meals roundtable at La Follette High School talks health, taste

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Leaders from around Wisconsin and the U.S. Department of Agriculture joined local farmers, school staff, and students Wednesday to highlight the importance of school meals.

The group held a first-ever roundtable discussion on school meals at La Follette High School.

Discussions focused on school meal programs and initiatives, including healthy meal incentives, farm-to-school, and school meal equipment grants.

USDA Administrator of Food Nutrition Service Cindy Long says school meals take a lot of work to keep bringing kids fresh, tasty, healthy food.

“It’s about fantastic school nutrition [and] professionals serving great appealing meals,” Long said. “It’s about the local producers who provide the food that schools need to serve those healthy and appealing meals. It’s about having the community support these programs with resources and public policy that supports school nutrition programs. So it really is more than just a few folks in schools making sandwiches.”

The second visit of the day took the group to Granite Ridge School in Cottage Grove, where they toured the school and had lunch with students.

