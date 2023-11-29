Thieves steal over 100k in rings from West Towne Mall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A store in the West Towne Mall was broken into Monday morning.

Madison Police say just before 10:15 a.m. the suspects cut through the security gate of a jewelry store inside the mall and smashed open a display case, stealing over $100,000 in rings.

Right now police are going over surveillance footage to try and identify the suspects, so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to contact the Madison Police Dept.

