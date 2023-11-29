Thieves steal over 100k in rings from West Towne Mall

Broken glass (MGN)
Broken glass (MGN)(WKYT)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A store in the West Towne Mall was broken into Monday morning.

Madison Police say just before 10:15 a.m. the suspects cut through the security gate of a jewelry store inside the mall and smashed open a display case, stealing over $100,000 in rings.

Right now police are going over surveillance footage to try and identify the suspects, so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to contact the Madison Police Dept.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday

Latest News

UW-Platteville made the announcement Nov. 28th.
UW-Platteville names interim athletic director after unexpected death of former director
Visitors can take a look at decorations inside and outside the historical house.
Lincoln-Tallman Museum Holiday Tree Show lights up the season
Madison Public Library
Wisconsin senators discuss future of library bill
UW Madison grad’s son taken hostage by Hamas, not among the released