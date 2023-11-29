Tribal nations tap into cannabis industry with Cambridge business owner’s help

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Cambridge business owner is leading the charge, helping other Indigenous people coast to coast tap into the cannabis industry.

Rob Pero runs Wisconsin’s first independent, Indigenous-owned cannabis company Canndigenous.

“These are medicines we’ve gathered for ourselves for centuries that we’ve used to heal ourselves, so this only makes sense that, being Native, that we would utilize a plant like cannabis or hemp to do the same thing,” he said.

Hemp cannabis is legal in Wisconsin. Hemp and marijuana are sister plants under the umbrella classification of cannabis. Hemp doesn’t have the psychoactive effect that marijuana has.

“Cannabis is another emerging industry that has yet to be tapped for a lot of tribes,” Pero, who is Bad River and Oneida, said.

Wanting to see tribes trade with each other and build a sustainable economy, Pero also sees the challenges. “There’s nothing simple about tapping into cannabis,” he said. “There’s still a lot of stigma around cannabis specifically on Indian land because of substance abuse and opioids and fentanyl. There’s a lot of historic trauma there as well.”

“Our immediate initiative is to help with this crazy, crazy addiction that’s just overtaken our people,” Michael Jon Decorah, a senior intergovernmental affairs specialist for the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin, said.

Decorah has touted the benefits of plant medicine on behalf of the St. Croix for at least a decade. “The objective from our leadership then really was to help our folks dealing with addiction problems to help trade in those needles and those pills for what we viewed as this hemp and cannabis as medicine,” he said.

The St. Croix tribe is joining four other tribes in the Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA). Pero founded the network last year, wanting to see other entrepreneurs like him connect with tribal nations and industry leaders.

“We want to build ICIA to be, sort of, our table for knowledge, for sharing, for open-sourcing the industry, for figuring out who credible vendors are and the legal ability that tribes have to trade with each other,” Pero said.

According to Pero, other members of the ICIA include the Ho-Chunk Nation, Sokaogon Chippewa Community Mole Lake Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.