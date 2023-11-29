Urban Triage on the organization’s impact

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – As the giving season ramps up and people think more about what they can do to improve their communities, two leaders from Urban Triage joined NBC15 News’ Leigh Mills on Monday to talk about the organization’s impact on the community.

CEO Brandi Grayson and Development Manager Shameka Harper talked about the upcoming Giving Tuesday and how they hoped to take the momentum of the previous year and push forward to more ambitious goals.

“Last year, we raised more than $55,000 and were able to provide resources for more than thirty unhoused youths and place nine children in permanent housing,” they explained. “This year, we aim to triple our impact by raising $150,000 to house forty families and youth, provide emergency shelter for twenty women fleeing domestic violence, and support 100 families with hot meals and gifts this holiday.”

More information about Urban Triage is available at this website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.