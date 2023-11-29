UW Madison expert warns against de-humanizing victims during Israel-Hamas war

Israeli-Palestinian expert warns that war de-humanizes people suffering
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A UW Madison Israeli-Palestinian conflict expert warned people not to de-humanize victims of war in Gaza.

Associate Professor Samer Alatout works in the Department of Community and Environmental Sociology and said hostages, prisoner and those killed often don’t get their stories told.

In particular, Alatout said Palestinians who’ve been imprisoned years prior to the recent war outbreak are the most susceptible to de-humanization.

“Many of them are women, about 1500 of them… They were not actually accused of anything so they call them administrative detention which means they put them in jail for six months and they renew it for years without any moment in court,” he said. “Now we don’t really understand that Palestinian’s themselves think of these people who are arrested and prisoners in Israeli jail’s as kidnapped. So for them, they are kidnapped Palestinians that are kidnaped and are kept in Israeli jails sometimes because of nothing.”

Alatout said he hopes all hostages and innocent prisoners are released.

“Why do we not think of the Palestinian prisoners as kidnapped or as as people who should not be there, because we think of them as sub-human. How do we think of them as subhuman?” he said. Because there has been a huge waive of de-humanization that we don’t even think that, ‘Oh, Palestinians might actually think in their own narrative,’ think of their kids, husbands, wives, fathers and whatever it is, right?’ That they don’t think of them as hostages and kidnapped. But they are and they do.”

Alatout said it’s heart wrenching to see stories like Jon Polin’s plight to find his son who was taken hostage by Hamas.

