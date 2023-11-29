UW Madison grad’s son taken hostage by Hamas, not among the released

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fifty-three days after Hersh Goldberg-Polin was taken hostage by Hamas, his family, with connections to Madison, is working to find out what happened to him.

Hersh was not one of the hostages recently returned to their families, but his father Jon Polin still has not given up hope.

Jon grew up in Chicago, completed his undergraduate degree at UW Madison, moved to California and then Jerusalem.

Hersh was celebrating his 23rd birthday at the Tribe of Nova Trance music festival on October 6, 2023 when Hamas terrorists attacked the event.

UW Madison graduate's son taken hostage by Hamas, still not released (Jon Polin)

”Nobody. Nobody of any religion, any political persuasion should ever be taken hostage,” Jon said. “I wouldn’t wish that upon anybody. I want to be crystal clear about that.”

Jon said Hersh’s friend was killed in front of him as they hid in a bomb shelter near the festival grounds. He said there are photos and videos from the horrifying scene that show what happened leading up to Hersh being taken away in a truck by terrorists.

Jon describes his son as a fun, adventurous and peaceful young man.

”What I want the world to understand there were 240 hostages from 30 countries across at least five known religions,” he said. “The point is this is truly a global humanitarian catastrophe and somehow we have failed to convey that message to the world. It feels to me like the story of the hostages has just been put into the extension of the Arab Israeli conflict.”

Jon said he’s worried his son was killed, but said he’s not giving up hope until they find out what happened definitively.

He and his family have set up headquarters where they work around the clock to reach out to news outlets and politicians, hoping to share their son’s story.

”I hope, Hersh if you’re hearing this, that you have continued with that toughness, that mental toughness, that perseverance,” he said. “Be a survivor. We are working for you every minute of every day. We are coming for you and we’re going to bring you home.”

Polin hopes people will share their story on social media with the hashtag #BringHershHome.

A UW Madison Israeli-Palestinian conflict expert weighed in on the the issues of war saying human stories like hostages and prisoners being taken get lost. He discussed how innocent and victims of war are often dehumanized here.

