UW-Platteville names interim athletic director following unexpected death of former director

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has named an interim athletic director following the passing of former athletic director and assistant chancellor, Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka earlier this month.

According to the university’s website, Chancellor Dr. Tammy Evetovich has announced Paul Erickson will fill the role.

Erickson has spent more than 25 years with the university, holding multiple roles including Sports Information Director for the school’s 16 varsity teams. Before being appointed as interim athletic director, he has been UW-Platteville’s chief communications officer since 2020.

“I can’t think of a better way to honor my colleague and friend Kristina Navarro-Krupka than continuing her legacy of excellence in the athletic department,” said Erickson. “They are big shoes to fill, but I look forward to working with the coaches, staff and student-athletes in this interim role.”

In addition to overseeing the school’s athletic programs, Erickson will also oversee campus recreation and the Pioneer Activity Center.

