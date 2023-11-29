Wisconsin bill would force libraries to tell parents everything their kids check out

By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Parents, if you don’t know what your kids are reading already, you could possibly receive notifications every time they check out a book from the library.

State senators met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of a bill that could impact library systems.

“If your child is in kindergarten, do you really want to know that your child is checking out Dr. Seuss?” Senator LaTonya Johnson said. “I just don’t understand how that bill will be suitable, especially for public libraries.”

Wisconsin senators in the Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families Committee debated over SB597 and SB598 which would require public and school libraries to notify parents within 24 hours anytime their kids under the age of 16 check out materials.

Wisconsin Democratic Senator LaTonya Johnson points out that some libraries are bigger than others. Currently, the legislation focuses on public and school libraries.

“For so many children that are trying to just seek knowledge, the library has always been a safe place, and now we’re making that an unsafe place because we want to know exactly what it is that they’re reading and exactly what it is that they’re doing,” Senator Johnson said.

She believes this bill will not stop curious kids.

“A child doesn’t have to check material out at the library,” Senator Johnson said. “If there’s something that they really want to read and they don’t want their parents to know, they could just sit in the library and read it without having to check it out at all.”

Meanwhile at the Madison Public Library, librarians are following the legislation closely.

“I think it’s putting the responsibility that should live with the family on to the schools and the public libraries.,” Digital Services and Marketing Manager Tana Elias said.

Right now, Madison Public Library meets all the criteria of the current bill except for the automatic 24 hour notifications.

“A parent who has signed for a child and has access to the child’s card can check to see what that child has checked out at any time,” Elias said. Although the bill is in its early stages, librarians could not help but wonder about the cost. “It is a pretty significant impact on libraries and again has an undetermined fiscal impact for us in terms of reprogramming all of our computer systems.”

NBC15 reached out to Republican members of the committee who are supporters of this bill and did not receive any comments.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday

Latest News

Weston auto shop donates car to mom in need
Wisconsin auto shop donates car to a local mother in need
Paul Erickson has spent more than 25 years with the university.
UW-Platteville names interim athletic director after unexpected death of former director
Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to contact the Madison Police Dept.
Thieves steal over 100k in rings from West Towne Mall
Milder temperatures are on the way.
Milder Temperatures Return
Broken glass (MGN)
Thieves steal over $100k in rings from West Towne Mall