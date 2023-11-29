Wisconsin senators discuss future of library bill

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Parents, if you don’t know what your kids are reading already, you could possibly receive notifications every time they check out a book from the library.

State senators met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of a bill that could impact library systems.

“If your child is in kindergarten, do you really want to know that your child is checking out Dr. Seuss?” Senator LaTonya Johnson said.

Wisconsin senators in the Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families Committee debated over SB597 and SB598 which would require public and school libraries to notify parents within 24 hours anytime their kids under the age of 16 check out materials.

“I just don’t understand how that bill will be suitable, especially for public libraries,” Senator Johnson said.

Wisconsin Democratic Senator LaTonya Johnson points out that some libraries are bigger than others. Currently, the legislation focuses on public and school libraries.

“For so many children that are trying to just seek knowledge, the library has always been a safe place, and now we’re making that an unsafe place because we want to know exactly what it is that they’re reading and exactly what it is that they’re doing,” Senator Johnson said.

She believes this bill will not stop curious kids.

“A child doesn’t have to check material out at the library,” Senator Johnson said. “If there’s something that they really want to read and they don’t want their parents to know, they could just sit in the library and read it without having to check it out at all.”

Meanwhile at the Madison Public Library, librarians are following the legislation closely.

“I think it’s putting the responsibility that should live with the family on to the schools and the public libraries.,” Digital Services and Marketing Manager Tana Elias said.

Right now, Madison Public Library meets all the criteria of the current bill except for the automatic 24 hour notifications.

“A parent who has signed for a child and has access to the child’s card can check to see what that child has checked out at any time,” Elias said. Although the bill is in its early stages, librarians could not help but wonder about the cost.

“It is a pretty significant impact on libraries and again has an undetermined fiscal impact for us in terms of reprogramming all of our computer systems,” Elias said.

NBC15 reached out to Republican members of the committee who are supporters of this bill and did not receive any comments.

