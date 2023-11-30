Another Quiet Day Ahead

A mix of clouds and sun today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have nice weather in the forecast for today. Weak high pressure will dominate conditions around here bringing in some sunshine and mild temperatures. There will be clouds mixed in at times during the day, especially through the midday and afternoon hours, but highs are anticipated in the lower to middle 40s.

Overnight clouds will be filling in as low pressure tracks by to the south of here. This area of low pressure will bring extensive precipitation to Illinois and into the Ohio Valley, but it looks like most of that will stay south of the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

I will include a slight chance of a snow shower or flurry later in the day tomorrow and into tomorrow night. For the weekend the weather is looking dry but pretty cloudy. Mostly cloudy skies are anticipated on Saturday. That will hold the temperatures back a bit with highs expected in the 30s.

Our best chance of precipitation over the next week arrives on Sunday as a wave of low pressure moves through. This will bring the opportunity at some rain and snow during the day Sunday, but little if any snow accumulation is expected. Beyond that dry weather is expected into the early and middle part of next week with high temperatures remaining in the 30s.

