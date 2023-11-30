Bond increased for suspect accused of killing WPM director in crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The woman accused of homicide in the death of Wisconsin Public Media Director Gene Purcell returned to a Dane Co. court Thursday where a judge set her bond.

Shawnicia Youmas was charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, stemming from the July 2021 crash. According to court records, the former Fitchburg City Council candidate was charged that December of that year and had a cash bond of $3,000 set a few weeks later.

On Thursday, Judge Mario White significantly increased her bond, raising it to $25,000, court records show. The hearing to raise the amount of her bond in the homicide case came a month after she was charged with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, she was still listed as an inmate in Dane Co. jail records.

Youmas, 23, is set to stand trial for the homicide charge at the beginning February. The court records indicate that, in August, she pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

The charge stems from the crash that killed WPM Director Gene Purcell. According to a criminal complaint, Youmas’ vehicle collided with Purcell’s motorcycle near the Wisconsin Public Broadcasting building in Madison.

Data from the air bag control module in her car showed she was traveling nearly 65 mph 1.5 seconds before the collision. The speed limit in the area was 30 mph.

Purcell was a longtime figure in public broadcasting in Wisconsin. In 2018 he became director of Wisconsin Public Media, which operates Wisconsin Public Radio and Wisconsin Public Television.

