First Annual ‘Merrier Waunakee Christmas’ spreads holiday cheer

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waunakee Professional Women organization is hosting the first annual Merrier Waunakee Christmas this weekend. Holiday events will be taking place throughout Waunakee Thursday through Sunday.

Events for the whole family and some just for the adults will be held on Main St. and at various businesses in Waunakee.

Not all events require a ticket so you can still come out and enjoy a number of festivities. Make sure to check the descriptions below to find which are ticketed events and grab one before they sell out.

The weekend events are all about raising money for those in need in the community.

A full list of events can be found here.

