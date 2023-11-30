First Annual ‘Merrier Waunakee Christmas’ spreads holiday cheer

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waunakee Professional Women organization is hosting the first annual Merrier Waunakee Christmas this weekend. Holiday events will be taking place throughout Waunakee Thursday through Sunday.

Events for the whole family and some just for the adults will be held on Main St. and at various businesses in Waunakee.

Not all events require a ticket so you can still come out and enjoy a number of festivities. Make sure to check the descriptions below to find which are ticketed events and grab one before they sell out.

The weekend events are all about raising money for those in need in the community.

A full list of events can be found here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday
A Madison man died in an early morning crash on I-39/90 on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, the...
Madison man dies in Thanksgiving morning crash

Latest News

UWPD
UWPD: Non-students disrupt student org meeting with racist, threatening comments
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reports that both drivers were pronounced dead on scene.
Two killed in wrong-way crash
Madison's Independent Police Monitor held a community meeting at the Madison Municipal...
Madison police monitor seeks community input for complaint process on Madison policing
(Source: MGN)
“You got me”: Madison man sentenced to 8 years for bank robbery