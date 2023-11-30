Former Waunakee football star Reed Ryan dies at 22

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Waunakee football and wrestling star Reed Ryan died Tuesday night. He was 22 years old.

Ryan was a senior at the University of Minnesota Duluth, where he was a defensive lineman.

According to his obituary, Ryan went into cardiac arrest after a Nov. 21 workout in the weight room.

He died Tuesday night from the event. Officials say the arrest was due to an undetected genetic heart condition.

