FutureQuest helps middle schoolers explore careers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FutureQuest returned Wednesday for its sixth annual event at the Alliant Energy Center.

More than five thousand middle school students participated in the career exploration event with more than 70 exhibitors.

Dane County School Consortium Apprentice Valery Vayserberg says the event helps kids explore their interests.

“This is before they actually set up their High School plan, so it really allows them to get a wide range of things,” Vayserberg said. “It allows them to take maybe intro to technology or intro to anything like that that they might be interested in based on what they see here at FutureQuest.”

FutureQuest keeps year-round career information on exhibitors on their website.

