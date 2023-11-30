FutureQuest helps middle schoolers explore careers

More than five thousand middle school students participated in the career exploration event with more than 70 exhibitors.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FutureQuest returned Wednesday for its sixth annual event at the Alliant Energy Center.

Dane County School Consortium Apprentice Valery Vayserberg says the event helps kids explore their interests.

“This is before they actually set up their High School plan, so it really allows them to get a wide range of things,” Vayserberg said. “It allows them to take maybe intro to technology or intro to anything like that that they might be interested in based on what they see here at FutureQuest.”

FutureQuest keeps year-round career information on exhibitors on their website.

UW-Madison students host vigil, die-in as war in Gaza persists
Minnesota firefighters saved a deer stuck on Pike Lake by sliding it back to shore like a...
Minnesota firefighters slide deer off frozen lake
