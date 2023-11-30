Madison police monitor seeks community input for complaint process on Madison policing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison’s Independent Police Monitor held its first community meeting Wednesday to discuss the complaint process on Madison policing.

It comes nearly a year after the city named Robert Copley its first Independent Police Monitor. After lots of training and discussions, Copley is hoping to finalize how his role works with the community’s help.

“Understanding what this role can become and what we can build,” Copley said. “We are currently building the office in order to have it be something that lasts for years.”

Copley oversees the Office of the Independent Police Monitor. It serves as an independent voice between the community and the police.

“What we stand for and what we are hoping to bring to the community is that voice and accountability of MPD to the people,” Copley said.

Around a dozen people attended Wednesday’s first community session. They discussed how they want the monitor’s role to work, especially when it comes to voicing complaints about Madison policing.

“What we want to do is have a complete procedure,” Copley said. “We want to be able to know where a complaint goes, we want to make sure that the community’s voice is taken into consideration in every single one of those conversations.”

The city’s Police Civilian Oversight Board also helped facilitate the meeting. Copley said there will be more sessions held in the near future with dates and locations to be named at a later time.

