Mistrial declared in State Street sexual assault trial

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Dane Co. jury deadlocked on a verdict in the trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman over the summer as she waited for her rideshare in downtown Madison.

Jurors in the case against Ivan Smart began deliberations late Wednesday afternoon and returned the next day to continue. By noon, though, the jurors told Judge David Conway, they hit an impasse. At that point, the judge declared a mistrial and set a January 30 court date for a hearing for what happens next.

Smart faced a single count of 2nd degree sexual assault – use of force in connection with the July 24 attack. Prosecutors originally charged him with 1st degree sexual assault – aided by others and false imprisonment, but both allegations were later abandoned.

The criminal complaint against Smart recounted the victim telling investigators she left a bar on State Street around 2:30 a.m. and ordered the rideshare. As she waited for the ride in the 500 block of State Street, two men approached and spoke “inappropriately in a sexual manner” and started groping her, it stated.

The woman explained to Madison Police Dept. officers she walked with the two suspects and was taken to the back of an SUV-type vehicle where one man drove while the other suspect, which prosecutors alleged was Smart, pinned her down and assaulted her, according to the complaint. The victim struggled with her assailant and the driver started to “freak out,” the complaint continued, adding she managed to escape when the vehicle pulled over.

An officer reviewing surveillance photos of the two suspects that were captured by a nearby business identified Smart. The complaint stated the officer described Smart as someone with whom he had previously interacted and as a person who goes to State Street often.

Later, investigators showed pictures of six individuals to the victim and, an MPD officer noted she looked at the one of Smart longer than the others and said, “those eyes… I remember he had a scary look on his face.”

The complaint added she did not make a final identification but told the investigator the image of Smart and one other person most closely matched the suspect.

Court records indicate Smart previously posted a $1,500 bond and was released. He does not currently appear in Dane Co. jail records.

