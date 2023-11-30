Pancreas Cancer Task Force holding event to raise awareness

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Raising awareness about pancreatic cancer is the focus of an event on the UW campus this week.

Every year in the U.S., 64,050 are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, according to American Cancer Society estimates. It says about 50,550 people will die from that type of cancer in 2023.

It says the cancer is difficult to detect early and still has one of the lowest 5-year survival rates of any cancer.

Even with these disturbing numbers, the Pancreas Cancer Awareness Task Force at UW Health says not enough people know about the dangers of pancreatic cancer.

That’s why it is holding an event on Thursday, Nov. 30 to inform the public.

“We recognize and realize that, well, this needs more attention to raise awareness and to raise money and all the funding and everything, so this is really important,” said Rafael Hernandez, a UW Student and member of the Pancreas Cancer Task Force.

Hernandez will lead a meditation at the event. There will also be talks from Dr. Nataliya Uboha about novel treatments for pancreatic cancer, and Psychologist Lori Dubenske about resources available for patients and families.

Hernandez has a personal connection to this cause, he lost his father to cancer.

“My father had cancer, I think five years ago now, and he passed away three years ago, and ever since then, I’ve been on the journey to help families like mine help spread awareness and find the answers and see if there’s something that we’re missing, just trying to make a difference overall,” said Hernandez.

Anyone interested in attending can register online or at the door. For more information about the event, you can visit the UW Health web page.

