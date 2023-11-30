State Sen. Agard announces bid for Dane Co. Executive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Dane Co. state senator threw her hat into the ring in the expected special election to replace outgoing Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi.

Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard (D-16th) announced Thursday morning that she would run for the retiring Parisi’s post.

“Our county has been fortunate to have great leaders like Joe Parisi and Kathleen Falk over the past two decades,” Agard said, referencing the two people who held the post for the past quarter-century.

“Dane County can be a national example of a community with authentic progressive values—where everyone is welcome and has access to the quality of life services they need to thrive,” she continued.

State Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) (Wisconsin Legislative website)

Agard was elected to the Wisconsin senate, representing a swath of eastern Dane Co., in 2020 after eight years in the state assembly. She rose to lead her caucus in the state’s upper chamber last year. She has also served on the Dane Co. Board of Supervisors.

“As a mom, a small business owner, and a legislator, I have a unique perspective and a deep understanding of the challenges we all face and the opportunity we have as a Dane County community. I’m ready to hit the ground running on day one,” Agard added in the announcement.

Agard’s senate term is due to expire following next fall’s general election. NBC15 News has reached out to her campaign to ask about her re-election plans there as well and will update this story with any statement.

The state Senator joins Madison Alder Regina Vidaver in the race. Vidaver, who also works at the Department of Health Services Division of Public Health, indicated last month she would enter the race.

Parisi announced last month that he would not serve his full term and, instead, step aside in May. His retirement date comes weeks after the spring election, pushing any special election to vote on a successor into November. He held the role since 2011, when he claimed the seat in a special election.

