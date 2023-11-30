Tracking Storms

Better chances for snow on Friday
But we're tracking our next system for the weekend
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
  • Up to 2″ could fall in some areas
  • Clouds for the weekend
  • Another round of precip early Sunday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today was our second really beautiful day in a row, with plenty of sun and mild temperatures into the mid-40s.  Overnight we’ll see an increase in clouds from storms we’re tracking.  There have been changes to the track and intensity of the storms for the last several days.  We’re now potentially looking at higher amounts of snow in our southern counties.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Starting Friday night and into early Saturday we’re expecting snow, but not for all of us.  Rock and Walworth Counties could see 1-2″ of wet snow, while here in Madison, it’s expected to be less than an inch.  And for counties west and northwest, it will be unlikely that they will see any.

Looking Ahead...

We’ll start the weekend cloudy, and for Saturday don’t expect much sun if any.  It will be a dry day with temperatures in the upper 30s.  Then very early Sunday we’re looking at our next system.  This system is expected to be weaker and not have much of a punch to it anymore.  But if you are traveling up to the Packers game, just be cautious that there could be reduced visibility and patches of light accumulation.

The start of the workweek will be dry, but we’re expecting to see a mix of sun and clouds.  Highs will stay in the upper 30s.

