Two killed in wrong-way crash

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reports that both drivers were pronounced dead on scene.
By Philomena Lindquist
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:58 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says that two people are dead near Lomira after one driver was going the wrong way on Interstate 41 Wednesday evening.

The Sheriff’s office reports that an 82-year-old woman from Campbellsport was driving a Subaru SUV in the wrong direction on I-41, and hit a Honda minivan head-on. The driver of the minivan was a 34-year-old man from Oshkosh.

According to DCSO, there were just the two vehicles involved in the crash, and both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. There was no one else in either vehicle.

This happened on I-41 just north of State Highway 67 near Lomira. Authorities say they started receiving 911 calls about the wrong-way driver around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Southbound lanes of the interstate were temporarily shut down at STH 49.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims at this point. The Dodge County Crash Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

