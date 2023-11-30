UWPD: Non-students disrupt student org meeting with racist, threatening comments

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department is investigating after an incident inside the Humanities Building on UW-Madison’s campus.

UWPD says several people unaffiliated with the school walked into a number of rooms inside the building Tuesday and disrupted a student organization meeting with threatening comments, racial slurs, profane language and other offensive conduct.

“Hate and racism — in this incident, anti-Arab and anti-Asian sentiments — have no place on our campus,” says Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor. “I’m disheartened that our students experienced this and know that ongoing conflict in the world adds to the broader impact of this stressful situation.

“I appreciate UWPD’s swift action, and we are offering additional resources and support to the students who were directly affected,” she adds.

UWPD does know the individuals involved and ask anyone who witnessed their actions Tuesday to file a report. You can do this by calling (608) 264-2677.

The Dean of Students Office has resources for those who were disrupted by the actions of the individuals or for others on campus who feel impacted by the incident. For emergencies on campus you are asked to call 911. For non-emergencies, you can reach UWPD at (608) 264-COPS or through the BadgerSAFE app.

