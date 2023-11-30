‘Voluntourism’ climbs in popularity, attracting visitors to Madison

Destination Madison launched a digital passport program for cyclists on Thursday.
Destination Madison launched a digital passport program for cyclists on Thursday.
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Travel has always been about immersing yourself in the destination you’re visiting, but now a new way of travel is catching on with vacationers across the country: volunteering.

Destination Madison says ‘Voluntourism’ is on the rise both nationally and locally.

“Traditionally with travel, people have wanted to go to places, take those photos, and then go home and say they went,” Rob Gard, Director of Communications and Public Affairs for Destination Madison, said. “I think the last few years you’ve seen people really want to become part of the community and share the stories and the experience of being in the community, not just the activities.”

Gard added Madison is the ideal location for combining volunteer work with travel.

Volunteers seek out opportunities at places like Olbrich Botanical Gardens, which solely runs on hundreds of volunteers a year.

“We wouldn’t exist if we didn’t have volunteers,” Public Relations and Marketing Manager at Olbrich Botanical Gardens Katy Nodolf said.

Both local helping hands as well as those coming from around the country.

“It’s a great idea for people,” Nodolf said. “Being able to say you had a hand in making a place a little bit better.”

