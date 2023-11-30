Wisconsin DOT is not offering a refund

If you get a text or email, don’t click on the link
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation warns not to click on links saying you're owed a refund
By Tammy Elliott
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is alerting you to an ongoing email and text message scam.

It’s receiving reports of a phishing scam impersonating the DOT and the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) with offers of a refund.

An example posted on the DOT’s social media says it’s offering refunds over $200 (it’s not).

The DOT says if you get a message like that, don’t respond and don’t click on the link.

Account activity alerts and renewal reminders are sent from the DMV’s official e-Notify service.

If you or someone you know fell victim to this scam or any other fraud, report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday
A Madison man died in an early morning crash on I-39/90 on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, the...
Madison man dies in Thanksgiving morning crash