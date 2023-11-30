“You got me”: Madison man sentenced to 8 years for bank robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to robbing a bank with a slip of paper.

The Department of Justice says Richard Chapman, 66, robbed the Park Bank in downtown Madison in February by giving the teller a note.

Chapman held his hand in a plastic bag as the teller read the note, which said “I have a gun. I am a robber. Give me one hundreds,” the DOJ explained.

The teller believed Chapman had a gun, and cooperated.

Police found Chapman shortly after, who lied to them about his name and tried to run, the DOJ said. When he failed, he told police, “You got me.”

Officials did not say if Chapman actually had a gun, but noted clothes and the note were found in a bag he was carrying.

Chapman pleaded guilty in June to the robbery, and was sentenced to 96 months in prison on Wednesday.

Judge James Peterson said the sentence comes from a criminal record dating back to when Chapman was 18. He had previously been convicted for bank robberies in 1996 and 2001, for 70 and 188 months, respectively.

Judge Peterson said Chapman has shown that he will continue to commit crimes, and must be imprisoned to protect the community.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.