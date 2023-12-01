83-year-olds dead in Adams Co. crash

Fatal crash generic image
(Source: KNOE)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people died after a crash in Adams County Wednesday, the Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office released.

Jane and James Kronschnabel, both 83, died after a crash at the intersection of CTH M & CTH G in Lincoln Township, officials said.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 2:30 Tuesday. Police got to the scene due to a 911 call.

The sheriff’s office says the driver door had to be pried open. Jane was then sent to the hospital in a helicopter, where she died.

James died at the scene, the sheriff’s office explained.

The driver of the other vehicle was alone in their car, and was minorly hurt.

Officials say the crash is still being investigated.

