Badgers advance in NCAA Tournament, sweep Jackson State

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers volleyball team entered Thursday’s NCAA First Round match against Jackson State with three losses on the season. They weren’t going to let number four happen in Madison in front of their home crowd.

Wisconsin swept the Tigers 3-0 with a 25-18, 25-9, 25-18 win in the Field House in front of a sold-out crowd.

Wisconsin was led by Big Ten Player of the Year Sarah Franklin who had 12 kills.

Head Coach Kelly Sheffield had this to say about the win.

“There was more to like than not to like, early on, I thought maybe we were a little bit jittery coming out, which can be typical for a first match in the tournament. We were expecting balls to come to us rather than us going and getting the ball, whether from a server’s standpoint or defensively in the back row. Then we got a better feel for their pace. The servings were coming at us at a different speed. Early on, we were a little bit antsy, making it move one way and then having to recover and go the other way, and those are usually problems once you start doing that. But we did a really good job of finding our rhythm. Our serving got a little bit sloppy there toward the end, but I felt like the team got better as the match went on. Lots of positives.”

Wisconsin will now face Miami Friday at 7 pm at the Field House in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

