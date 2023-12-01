Black bear hunting applications due soon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Applications to hunt black bear in 2024 are due Dec. 10, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said Friday.

Authorization drawings will start in February for limited licenses. The DNR says there is a growing interest in black bear hunting in Wisconsin, with at least 2,900 bears harvested in the 2023 season from preliminary data.

As hunters continue to apply for hunting licenses, they build preference points, which are taken into consideration when granting licenses. The DNR says hunters must apply at least once every three years, or their preference points will be reset.

For a Class A license, 9 points are needed. A B license needs 11, C needs two, and D, E, and F licenses all require just one. Data from the DNR shows that most applicants who meet the minimum amount of points do not get their license that year, with one hunter getting their Class B license after 28 preference points.

In 2023, 12,760 applicants won licenses, out of 31,901 applicants. The DNR notes 105,748 additional people applied only for a preference point.

Hunters who do win their license have their preference points reset to zero. They will be notified of the win by mail, and can buy their license in March.

For more information on Wisconsin bear hunting, visit the DNR website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.