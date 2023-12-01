A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a strong geomagnetic storm is heading towards Earth Friday.
By CNN
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’ve ever wanted to see the northern lights, this may be your chance.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a strong geomagnetic storm is heading towards Earth Friday.

Forecasters say it will increase the likelihood of being able to see the aurora borealis, or northern lights, for places as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon.

The space weather event could also create disruptions on the planet.

People may experience radio frequency blackouts, GPS problems or power irregularities.

This solar event occurs every 11 years and lasts about four months.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday
Reed Ryan
Former Waunakee football star Reed Ryan dies at 22
One Madison coffee roaster has been declared a cut above the rest by being named the best...
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’

Latest News

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a strong geomagnetic storm is heading...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights
FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown Monday, Jan. 6, 2003, before...
Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor has died at age 93
A 3-month-old baby in Alabama was killed Thursday by what is believed to be a “pet wolf,”...
3-month-old killed by family’s ‘pet wolf,’ coroner says
An Israeli Air Force helicopter carrying an Israeli hostage released by Hamas lands at the...
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza resume after weeklong truce with Hamas ends
Five New York men are accused of kidnapping and killing a man and burying him in a New...
Five men accused of kidnapping, killing man and leaving his body in a forest