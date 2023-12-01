A Couple Rounds of Snow Between Now and Sunday

A Low Travel Impact is Expected
We will see chances of snow increasing though as we head through the day.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
  • Snow Likely Later this Afternoon
  • Dry Saturday
  • Rain/Snow chances Sunday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple rounds of precipitation coming up as we head into the weekend. We have a wave of low pressure that’s passing by to the south of here today. Moisture from that system is working its way northward through Illinois and into the state of Wisconsin.

The result so far has been clouds. We will see chances of snow increasing though as we head through the day. The best chances of the snow will be late in the afternoon and into the early evening.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Accumulation will generally be on the low side, with totals mostly under an inch. Areas west, and north of Madison may not get any snow at all. The highest totals will be toward the state line, where we could see in excess of an inch of accumulation.

Most of the accumulation late afternoon and evening will take place on grassy areas. But with snow coming down during the afternoon or evening commute, you may want to consider leaving a little extra time , as it may impact travel.

Looking Ahead...

Into the weekend things were quiet for Saturday. By Sunday another wave of low pressure will make its way into the area. This low will bring the likelihood of rain and snow to southern Wisconsin. Once again accumulation is expected to be minimal. Into next week the weather quiet down . We should see more sunshine and near average temperatures through at least the middle part of the week.

