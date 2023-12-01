Downtown Madison foot traffic exceeds pre-pandemic levels as shops decline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a tough couple of years, Downtown Madison is rebounding, with foot traffic far exceeding pre-pandemic levels. However, a new report details retail stores are dwindling.

Downtown Madison Inc. released its 13th annual ‘State of Downtown Madison’ report on Thursday. According to its findings, the area saw a spike in activity in several areas including housing and tourism, and a decline in vacant office spaces.

Though mostly positive, Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) saw a decline in retailers, which have decreased by over 30% in the last 25 years.

Fontana Spots opened in 1949. Third generation owner Elizabeth Ganser says State Street looked a bit different when she was growing up.

“Growing up when we go downtown it was busy and there was a lot going on and there was a lot of people, and the buildings were full,” she said.

Ian Kozaczek is front-of-house manager and cheese monger at Fromagination, a cheese shop that’s been on the Capitol Square for over 15 years.

“Two doors down there was a local toy shop that was definitely an institution here in town, but that no longer exists,” he said. “Yeah, a bunch of stores have kind of gone under unfortunately.”

President of Downtown Madison Inc. Jason Illstrup says downtown businesses began surging back from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, but the city’s downtown area foot traffic during the 2021-22 year far exceeded pre-pandemic numbers.

“It shows absolutely a positive rebound from what we saw during the COVID years. It says that people are coming back downtown, not only to visit to spend their money, but also to live and to work. So, there’s a lot of positive data and a lot of data we can move forward to help create an even more fun and vibrant downtown.”

Illstrup, acknowledging the hardships retail owners might be facing, says Downtown Madison Inc. is overall excited about the report’s findings.

“People think within by 2025, 25% of all retail transactions will be online. That’s a hard environment for retail stores. However, I think we’re seeing some real success in pockets in the downtown area.”

Ultimately, total visits to destinations in the Greater Downtown Madison increased 23.6% from total visits during the 2021-22 year.

Both Ganser and Kozaczek say while the downtown area is constantly shifting, business is booming.

“I think there’s something to be said about people like to shop. If they come in and they visit us they’re happy to chat and find something and feel good about shopping local still,” Ganser said.

Read the full 2023 State of Downtown Madison report here:

