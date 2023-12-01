Ensuring the Odyssey Project can continue to grow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Those who help facilitate the Odyssey Project and those who have benefited from the program joined NBC15′s Leigh Mills on Thursday to ensure the program can continue to help people in the future.

The program received a huge match this year from two local philanthropists. Executive Director Emily Auerbach said the program has never had a gift this big.

The funds will ensure the Odyssey Project can continue to grow and help more families.

People can also attend the Holiday Bazaar this weekend, where Odyssey alumni are selling products they have created. Attendees can buy local and support local businesses. Handmade items will be on sale from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the UW South Madison Partnership at 2238 S. Park Street.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.