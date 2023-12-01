Experience Zoo Lights at Henry Vilas through Dec. 30

Henry Vilas Zoo lights
Henry Vilas Zoo lights(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Zoo Lights at Henry Vilas are back to the tune of nearly one million lights. Now through Dec. 30, people can navigate the zoo after dark and indulge in the holiday spirit while saying hello to the animals.

Mr. Claus is also making special appearances (photo opportunities are available) each night leading up to Christmas. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the zoo will be closed.

This is a timed-ticket event. Tickets are required to enter, and there are no ticket sales at the gate in 2023. Adult beverages are available for purchase with proof of ID.

Entrance times run from 5:30p.m. through 8:30p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 30.

Your Zoo Lights ticket includes unlimited carousel rides!

General admission is $10, kids 3-and-under can attend for free. To purchase your tickets, see here.

