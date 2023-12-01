Fmr. Cross Plains EMS chief accused of flubbing timecard, costing taxpayers up to $40K

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Cross Plains EMS chief is accused of defrauding taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.

Erica Jensen, 38, is accused of four felonies- uttering a forgery, two counts of theft- false representation (>$10,000 - $100,000), and theft- false representation (>$2,500 - $5,000).

A Cross Plains Area EMS District Board Member reported the alleged crimes on March 10, Police Chief Antonia Ruesga recounts in the criminal complaint.

Jensen worked as a part-time chief from April 2019 to January 2020, the complaint details. She then took over as full-time chief after that and resigned Dec. 16, 2022.

The complaint explains that Jensen was on family leave from May 24, 2022, to Sept. 1, 2022, and alleges she should have returned to work on Aug. 16.

According to the criminal complaint, Jensen is accused of lying about taking time off taken during family leave. This totaled up to $40,000 extra in her pocket. The other charges stem from Jensen getting paid for overtime she never worked or was eligible for, giving herself extra vacation days, and cashing in on sick leave. She is also accused of flubbing the system so she would get paid her regular salary while she was on family leave and being paid after she resigned last December.

The complaint states board members spoke with Jensen on March 1, where she allegedly admitted her position was salaried and therefore not eligible for overtime. She said she did think she qualified as a shift work employee for vacation and sick leave, because she worked a 24-hour on and 48-hour off schedule.

The complaint states she admitted to being familiar with the handbook, noting she was the last person who updated it in 2019. She also allegedly admitted to being paid double for her family leave and that she was on leave for more than 12 weeks. When asked again about not being eligible for overtime, she said it was a mistake and she would reimburse the EMS District.

Furthermore, the board members recounted showing Jensen the schedule of December 2022, showing entries of after her resignation date. The complaint cites her saying she worked until Dec. 31, 2022, and allegedly entered sick days during that time because she was not going to work in the field.

NBC15 Investigates reached out to the Cross Plains EMS Department to see if they have changed any policies since the investigation to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again. This story will be updated with their response.

Jensen is expected to appear for her initial appearance on Jan. 22, 2024.

