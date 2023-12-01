Janesville’s 10th Annual Jolly Jingle rings in another festive year

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A festive, weekend-long event in Janesville has returned for its 10th year.

The Janesville Jolly Jingle is a three-day event designed to spread the joy and magic of the holiday season.

The family-friendly event lineup this year includes a parade, fireworks display, a festive tree lighting ceremony, trolley rides, a luminary walk to shopping, dining and entertainment at local businesses, and walk-through holiday light and tree shows.

Janesville is your one stop holiday destination this year, from the Jolly Jingle events to the Lincoln-Tallman Museum’s Holiday Tree Show.

A full list of Jolly Jingle events can be found here.

