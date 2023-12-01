Janesville’s 10th Annual Jolly Jingle rings in another festive year

Janesville Jolly Jingle is an annual tradition that is now celebrating 10 years.
Janesville Jolly Jingle is an annual tradition that is now celebrating 10 years.(WMTV)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A festive, weekend-long event in Janesville has returned for its 10th year.

The Janesville Jolly Jingle is a three-day event designed to spread the joy and magic of the holiday season.

The family-friendly event lineup this year includes a parade, fireworks display, a festive tree lighting ceremony, trolley rides, a luminary walk to shopping, dining and entertainment at local businesses, and walk-through holiday light and tree shows.

Janesville is your one stop holiday destination this year, from the Jolly Jingle events to the Lincoln-Tallman Museum’s Holiday Tree Show.

A full list of Jolly Jingle events can be found here.

