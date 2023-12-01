LaFleur fuels rumors of Taylor Swift’s arrival for Packers vs Chiefs at Lambeau Field

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is reportedly heading to Lambeau Field this weekend.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur said during a press conference Friday that he heard the pop singer will be in Green Bay for the Packers game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift, who was recently crowned Spotify’s most streamed artist of 2023, has attended four games this season to cheer on tight end Travis Kelce. She hasn’t attended the last two Chiefs games due to conflicts with her tour schedule, which is currently on a break.

While Packers fans may know all too well she won’t be wearing green and gold, Discover Green Bay has created “The Swiftie’s Guide to Green Bay” for Packers fans who still want to go out in style. Activities include embracing your lover era by a night out ice skating, trying out Green Bay brews and sightseeing at Sunset Beach Park.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead stadium after an NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)

Until its proven not to be just folklore, Swifties will have to wait and see if she shows up ready to cheer from the bleachers.

Packers fans could also see Olympian gymnast Simone Biles, who’s married to Green Bay safety Jonathan Owens, on the big screen this Sunday. Biles has attended multiple Packers home games and expressed her approval via social media last week when Owens scored his first career touchdown on a 27-yard fumble return.

The 8-3 Kansas City Chiefs will come to Lambeau this Sunday to take on the 5-6 Packers. The game airs right here on NBC15, with kickoff at 7:20 p.m.

Simone Biles reacts after competing on the floor exercise during the U.S. Gymnastics...
Simone Biles reacts after competing on the floor exercise during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)

