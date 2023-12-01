Long-time Waunakee football coach Pat Rice retires

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Waunakee legend Pat Rice has announced he is retiring from coaching football, a role he has filled at Waunakee High School for over a quarter century.

The retirement goes into effect Friday, and comes as Rice also retires from teaching at the end of this school year.

“It has been an incredible journey and I am grateful for the support and opportunities I have received,” Rice writes. “Coaching has been not just a profession but a passion for me, and I have cherished every moment spent on the field and off the field, working with the players, coaches, community, school, parents, administration, and school staff.”

In his career, the Waunakee Warriors won seven state championships and 342 total games, with only 44 losses, making him the 6th winningest coach in Wisconsin history. Rice held a record with a 48 game winning streak, which has since been broken. He also held a 16-year home winning streak, from 1998 until 2014, and is a WFCA Hall of Fame member.

Long-time Waunakee football coach Pat Rice is retiring. (Warrior Media)

Waunakee High School Athletic Director Nick Conrad said in a statement that Rice’s legacy will endure.

“Coach Pat Rice has been a tremendous leader for the Waunakee football program,” Conrad said. “His dedication, passion, and leadership has helped shape countless student-athletes and he also instilled values that extended far beyond the playing field. He has the ability to motivate and mentor all kinds of people, including the many coaches and staff members he has worked with over the years.”

Rice says he is looking forward to cheering on Waunakee football from the stands. He said he will stick around to help transition to a new coach.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.