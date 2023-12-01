Madison salt crews at the ready for Friday flurries

A snow covered road.
A snow covered road.(KY3)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With snow on the way Friday, Madison roads have been treated and crews are at the ready.

While the snow is not expected to make much of an impact on traffic, the City of Madison says they have brine treated salt routes throughout the city to prevent snow from sticking as much as possible.

As the afternoon rolls around, crews will be out salting the roads. The city is planning for the storm to last through midnight, so salt crews will continue to be out throughout the night.

According to the city, road temps are just above freezing, meaning snow may melt, but roads might also freeze.

Officials recommend taking extra travel time, planning for a slow commute, and staying alert.

