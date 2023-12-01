Madison woman identified as person found dead in Indiana over 40 years ago

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman whose remains were found in Indiana over four decades ago was identified as a Madison resident, thanks to genetic genealogy.

The DNA Doe Project announced Thursday that experts positively identified Connie Lorraine Christensen as the woman whose remains were found by hunters in 1982, in a rural area of Wayne County, Indiana.

The nonprofit was able to give Christensen, 20, her name back through investigative genetic genealogy, which is the process of analyzing DNA relative matches of an unidentified person to build a family tree that leads to their name.

Leaders in the nonprofit said they found two DNA relative matches in GEDmatch, an online service that compares DNA files, to lead them to Christensen’s family.

“Our hearts go out to Connie’s family, and we were honored to bring them the answers they have sought for so long,” team leader Missy Koski said. “I am proud of our dedicated and skilled volunteers who were able to assist law enforcement in returning Connie Christensen’s name after all this time.”

Christensen’s remains were buried on April 15, according to her obituary.

Expert volunteers with the DNA Doe Project have resolved over 100 cases of unidentified remains, bringing closure to the loved ones of the victims and to law enforcement investigating the cases.

