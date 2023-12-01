Miss Wisconsin, Miss Wisconsin Teen prepare for national stage

She will have the opportunity to compete for the title of Miss America 2024.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The most recently crowned Miss Wisconsin and Miss Wisconsin Teen are preparing to compete on a national stage.

The Miss Wisconsin Organization announced Thursday that the Miss America competition will take place from Jan. 6-14, 2024, in Orlando, and Miss America Teen 2024 will happen there the same week.

Miss Wisconsin Lila Szyryj, 22, has spent the year traveling around the state while educating people about media literacy, as part of her community service initiative “Breaking Down Breaking News.” Szyryj, a Madison native and UW-Madison graduate, is also an associate producer at WMTV-TV and has been transitioning into a morning live reporter role.

She will perform a classical piano piece for the talent portion of the competition.

Miss Wisconsin 2023, Lila Szyryj
Miss Wisconsin 2023, Lila Szyryj(Miss Wisconsin Organization 2023)

Miss Wisconsin Teen Trinity Horstman teamed up with the Children’s Miracle Network this year to promote events and raise money, which is her service initiative. She will tap dance during the talent competition.

Horstman, 17, is a senior at Holmen High School.

Miss Wisconsin Teen 2023, Trinity Horstman
Miss Wisconsin Teen 2023, Trinity Horstman(Miss Wisconsin Organization)

Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke, formerly Miss Wisconsin 2022, will crown the new Miss America. Stanke is the third woman from Wisconsin to earn the title.

