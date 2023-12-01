Oneida Nation asks Kansas City Chiefs fans to respect their culture this weekend

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Packers prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, the Oneida Nation is urging fans to show respect for Native American culture.

Tribal leaders say the Packers don’t have an official policy banning headdresses at Lambeau Field, so they’re asking fans to stick to sporting their team’s colors and to avoid clothing and actions the Oneida Nation considers offensive and stereotypical.

“Hopefully that message comes across well and clear that it’s disrespectful to be dressing up in redface and headdresses and doing the tomahawk chop.” Said Tehassi Hill, the chairman of Oneida Nation. “You know, it’s very disrespectful and rude, to say the least.”

Hill says he is pleased with the progress made both nationally and locally, as some teams, such as the Washington Commanders, have changed their race-based names and logos. But with more than two dozen teams in Wisconsin still using Native American mascots, he says there’s more work to do.

